CBS Detroit – A twenty-year-old man died last night from a hit and run in Northville Township. As Hometown life reports, the man was walking along Sheldon Road between Six Mile and Tournament Drive. Witnesses say a silver or white sedan struck him when 911 received the call reporting the hit and run at 11:38 pm.
When police and firefighters arrived, they provided advanced life support at the scene, but the man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
Police say evidence collected at the scene suggests the vehicle who hit the man was damaged, and an investigation is underway. If you have any information about this fatal accident you are asked to call Northville Police 248-349-9400.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. information from Hometown Life contributed to this report.