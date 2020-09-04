(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating five overnight shootings that occurred within a four hour window Thursday.
Non-fatal shooting
It happened Thursday at 10:15 p.m. in the area of Keller and Cheyenne where a 37-year-old man was sitting inside his 2008 Silver Chrysler Sebring. Police say unknown suspect(s) inside a black Buick Riviera allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the 37-year-old one time.
The 37-year-old drove home and called 911. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct’s Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Non-fatal shooting
It happened Thursday at 11:33 p.m. in the area of Rogge and Emery, a 27-year-old man was at a house visiting a friend when a man produced a weapon and shot the 27-year-old man.
The 27-year-old man left the area and called police to the 19400 block of Carrie. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and listed in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct’s Detective Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Non-fatal shooting
It happened Aug. 4 just after 1 a.m. in the area of West 8 Mile Road and Wyoming.
A 25-year-old man was was shot when he called a relative to pick him up and take him to the hospital. He was treated and listed in critical condition.
He was unable to provide further information due to being prepped for surgery, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct’s Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Non-fatal shooting
It happened Friday at 1 a.m., in the 8600 Block of Grandmont where a 35-year-old man reported that he was cleaning his weapon when it accidentally discharged.
One shot was fired striking him.
He was privately conveyed to a local hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Non-fatal shooting
It happened Friday at 2:40 a.m. in the area of Roselawn and Santa Maria where a 49-year-old man was driving in his orange Dodge Challenger when a suspect inside a white Dodge Durango fried multiple shots at the 49-year-old man striking him.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct’s Detective Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
