DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that happened on the city’s west side.
It happened Aug. 23 at just before 10:30 p.m., in the 27000 block of Fenkell.
Police say a 50-year old man was struck by an unknown driver operating a light colored SUV that was headed east on Fenkell.
After the accident the suspect continued driving and failed to stop.
The unknown suspect was driving light colored SUV with a ladder rack and ladders on the roof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
