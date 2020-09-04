LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency Thursday until October 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
This will allow the state to continue to mobilize resources and take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect Michiganders and their families.
“By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart,” said Whitmer.
Michigan saw an uptick in new cases in every region in early August. This recently put Michigan past the 100,000 COVID-19 cases mark.
The state’s percent positivity remains below the national average: in Michigan, 3.3% of all COVID-19 tests administered were positive, whereas nationally it was 6.1%. Additionally, Michigan has a considerably lower percent positivity than surrounding states.
The state is working with local health departments to gather names of specific schools that have outbreaks associated with them, receiving accurate data. This information is expected to be posted within the next two weeks.
