(CBS Detroit) – Boeing is running into even more problems.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the FAA is reviewing quality control lapses at one of its 787 Dreamliner factories.
the problems reportedly date back almost a decade according to an internal memo.
Boeing says parts of its fuselage do not meet design standards but added no immediate safety threat exists.
