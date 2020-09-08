Comments
(CBS Detroit) – General Motors is jumping further into the world of electric vehicles with a two-billion-dollar investment into Nikola.
GM will help build the Nikola badger, an electric pickup expected to go into production by the end of 2022.
No word on which g-m plant will be responsible for the new assembly.
The partnership between GM and Nikola is a 10-year agreement which is also expected to lower the cost of making electric vehicles.
