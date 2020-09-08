  • WWJ-TVOn Air

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features a slew of fantastic festival streams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

School of Rock Rochester

 

Ancient Language

 

The Beggars

 

Bernadette Kathryn and her Lonely Days Band

 

Remnose

 

Fourth Feel

 

Michigan Philharmonic

 

Joe Garofalo

 

Jake Webb

 

Sean Dobbins Trio

 

