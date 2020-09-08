With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features a slew of fantastic festival streams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.
School of Rock Rochester
Ancient Language
The Beggars
Bernadette Kathryn and her Lonely Days Band
Remnose
Fourth Feel
Michigan Philharmonic
Joe Garofalo
View this post on Instagram
I've been quiet on social but things are in the works. Have been making upgrades in the studio, writing new music, working on a new live set, and have a few changes coming soon. For now, enjoy some of this music underneath the sounds of my caveman fingers punching my keyboard. . . . . . . . #synth #musician #keys #keyboard #synthbass #groove #analog #moog #improv #jam #loop #record #homestudio #jamming #keyboardplayer #tempo #practice #funky #electronica #upbeat #riffs #dawless #elektron #digitakt #beat
Jake Webb
Sean Dobbins Trio