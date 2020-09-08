Comments
(CBS Detroit) – Northville police are seeking help in the deadly hit-and-run of a skateboarder.
Last Thursday 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was hit by a vehicle near Sheldon and Six Mile road.
Police say the incident happened around 11:30 at night and the vehicle likely has heavy windshield damage.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or crime stoppers.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.