Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – United Airlines is boosting its number of routes after a previous cut due to the pandemic.
Starting in October the airline will fly 40 percent of its full schedule and will be resuming eight of its flights to Hawaii.
The carrier will also resume or start a new service on nearly 50 routes.
this comes just a week after an announcement on planned job cuts.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.