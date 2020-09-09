Comments
(CBS Detroit) – Labor Day weekend proved to be the busiest for air travel since the pandemic began.
The TSA says it screened more than three million passengers over the four day weekend.
Friday was the busiest day since March 16th, with nearly 970,000 passengers passing through security.
Even despite this jump, the number of passengers was less than half of last year’s total.
