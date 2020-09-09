CBS Detroit – On April 5th, rapper Eminem was awakened in his gated Clinton Township home to a man standing behind him. Eminem, who was born Marshall Mathers, thought initially it was his nephew, but turned out to be a man later identified by police as Matthew David Hughes.

In a report by the Detroit Free Press, a preliminary examination was held today in Macomb County District Court to determine if probable cause exists to move forward with a trial. Officer Adam Hackstock testified, “When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,”. At the time of the incident, Hughes was unarmed.

Hughes has been held in custody since the incident on a $50,000 bond and is charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property. In late June Hughes represented by attorney Richard Glanda refused to undergo a competency evaluation that would have been conducted by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Margo Gilbert.

In the preliminary examination today, officer Hackstock testified that when he arrived, a security guard was wrestling with Hughes on the floor. A reddish colored brick was found after security footage showed Hughes circled the home for “quite some time” and threw it into a plate glass kitchen door window. Eminem has a security team near the entry of his home, but Hughes was somehow able to evade them.

At the scene, officer Hackstock said Hughes muttered “friend” and said he resided in the area but Prosecutor Paul Bukowski said in court that Hughes is homeless. According to the Free Press, Hughes’ attorney said “In my opinion, I think there’s some sort of mental issues involved here,”.

Eminem was not present in court today, but his council did view the proceedings via video. Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. found probable cause to go to trial, which is currently scheduled for a September 28th arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court. Hughes faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

