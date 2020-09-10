(CBS Local)- The NFL season is upon us, which means that it’s time for fantasy football. In an unusual year, lineup maintenance and trends become more important than ever. And the guys from Fantasy Football Today, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings, have you covered. Each week throughout the season, they’ll bring you the best options to start and the ones you might want to avoid as you guide your team to fantasy football glory.

For Week 1, the guys’ advice starts with a few names you may not necessarily expect in the start column. Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Tyrod Taylor are all on Eisenberg’s start list for the week. The main reason for Allen, according to Eisenberg, is that he expects a “breakout campaign.” That starts with a bold prediction, “first 300-yard game of Josh Allen’s career comes in Week 1 with that matchup against that Jets secondary that’s down Jamal Adams.” Also of note, Stefon Diggs makes his Bills debut, which provides a new weapon for Allen’s arsenal.

As for Goff, the guys see the Rams-Cowboys matchup at the new SoFi Stadium as a potential shootout in the making, giving the fifth-year QB an opportunity to rack up some big fantasy points.

On the sit side, Heath doesn’t like the matchup for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m not sure Aaron Rodgers is going to throw for 200 yards,” said Cummings. “He barely did that in the two matchups with the Vikings last year. These are two teams that really want to run the football, play slow, play defense. I expect an ugly, low-scoring game. I don’t want to start either quarterback in this game but the surprising one is Aaron Rodgers.”

As you may have surmised, Kirk Cousins is also on the do-not-start list, as is second-year Giants QB Daniel Jones going up against a nasty Steelers defense.

The guys gave three players at each spot they would start and three they would sit. You can check out the video above and watch Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ or listen to their podcast for advice on lineups, waiver pickups and more.

Start

QB:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Projected Points: 23.3

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Projected Points: 20.9

Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals Projected Points: 20.8

RB:

Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Projected Points: 15.2

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Points: 12.6

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Projected Points: 9.5***

WR:

DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team Projected Points: 10.6

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Points: 16.0

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Projected Points: 14.0

TE:

Blake Jarwin, Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams Projected Points: 7.9

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants Projected Points: 9.0

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Points: 11.5

Sit:

QB:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Projected Points: 18.8

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Points: 18.5

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Points: 16.8

RB:

Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills Projected Points: 12.7

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Projected Points: 7.6

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Projected Points: 9.5***

WR:

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Projected Points: 13.0

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants Projected Points: 13.0

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Projected Points 11.4

TE:

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Points: 9.9

Chris Herndon, New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills Projected Points: 7.3

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Projected Points: 8.0

(***Jamey and Heath disagree here)