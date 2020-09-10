Whitmer Clarifies ‘Masks Not Required for All Sports’Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Wednesday clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes cannot consistently keep 6 feet apart.

Fantasy Football 2020: Start Jared Goff, Sit Aaron Rodgers In Week 1The Fantasy Football Today crew is back to give advice on who you should have in the lineup and who to stay away from in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Jimmie Johnson To Ganassi On 2-Year IndyCar ProgramJimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team.

Brewers Pound Tigers 19-0Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0 on Wednesday.