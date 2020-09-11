CHICAGO (8-8) at DETROIT LIONS (3-12-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 101-74-5

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Lions 24-20 on Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (27), PASS (25).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (9).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (21), PASS (10).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS, AND NOTES — Bears are 4-0 under coach Matt Nagy against Detroit and Lions coach Matt Patricia. … Chicago was .500 last year after going 12-4 and winning NFC North in 2018 during Nagy’s first season with the franchise. … QB Mitchell Trubisky beat out 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to start. … Chicago signed 2013 All-Pro DE Robert Quinn to a $70 million contract to take the pressure off star OLB Khalil Mack. … WR Allen Robinson caught a career-best 98 passes last season and had his second-highest totals in yards (1,147) and touchdown catches (seven). … CB Kyle Fuller had career-high 82 tackles and team-leading three interceptions last season. … Cairo Santos is expected to handle the kicking duties with Eddy Pineiro missing at least three games with a groin injury. … Lions lost the last nine games last season and finished with three wins in the worst season in a decade. … QB Matthew Stafford appears to be healthy after missing the last half of 2019 with a back injury. … Lions recently signed Adrian Peterson and the four-time All-Pro RB is 1 yard away from becoming the fifth NFL player with 1,000 yards rushing in openers, joining Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Edgerrin James, and Jim Brown. … WR Kenny Golladay led the league with 11 receiving touchdowns last season and leads a potent passing game with WRs Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, and TE T.J. Hockenson. … Former Patriots DT Danny Shelton, LB Jamie Collins, and S Duron Harmon were added in offseason to help a defense that ranked No. 31 last season. … CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 draft pick overall, is expected to start. … Fantasy tip: Trubisky has thrown three TDs in each of his last three games against Detroit. He is averaging 272 yards passing while completing 70 percent of his passes in five games against the Lions.