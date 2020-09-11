  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Woodward, Carol Cain, democrat, Democratic Party, Donald Trump, Gary Peters, joe biden, john james, Michigan Matters, pandemic, presidential candidate, Senate Candidate, UAW hall, vice president, Warren

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With Election 2020 hitting its stride, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Republican Senate Candidate James James appear on “Michigan Matters” to discuss key issues.

Presidential Candidate VP Joe Biden, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

Former Vice President Biden, who was in Warren at a UAW Hall on Wednesday, took time to do a one on one interview with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. He discussed President Donald Trump’s handling of this pandemic as his comments came on the day journalist Bob Woodward’s new book about the President was released  which included audio recordings of Woodward’s interviews with Trump.

Presidential Candidate VP Joe Biden

Biden also discussed the importance of manufacturing not only to this state but country and how he would help the important sector of the economy if successful in his bid. And he talked about the importance of the African American vote.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with GOP U.S. Senate Candidate John James

James, who is hoping to unseat U.S. Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat, talked how the pandemic has impacted people of color. James also ran against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow two years ago and lost in a surprisingly close finish. Most polls show Peters up over James.

James talked about Trump and how his administration has helped African Americans, and why he is running for Senate.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERSSunday at 11:30am on CBS 62

Comments

Leave a Reply