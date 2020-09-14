LANSING (CBS DETROIT) – A former Catholic school teacher has been charged with multiple felonies for sexually assaulting minors.
Two individuals came forward to report they had been victims of abuse at the hands of Joseph – or Josef – Comperchio, 66. He is facing a total of six charges:
- Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony charge punishable by up to life in prison; and
- Four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony.
The incidents in both cases reportedly occurred while the victims were between the ages of 9 and 11, and between 1974 and 1977 while Comperchio was employed as the drama/music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson.
Comperchio was arrested Monday in Fort Myers, Florida.
“My office has received hundreds of reports from people about clergy abuse and I am committed to ensuring each of those tips is thoroughly vetted and reviewed and that credible offenses are prosecuted,” Nessel said. “My team will continue to follow every lead and turn over every rock to expose the criminal and immoral behavior sexual predators have concealed in our pursuit for justice.”
