DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new free coronavirus testing site has opened in Detroit.
The testing site, Bethel Baptist Church East — located at 5715 Holcomb Street, Suite 33 — will be offering saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people. It will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Language translation is being provided at all sites, as well as assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing.
“More than 1,500 Michiganders have been tested at one of the Neighborhood Testing Sites since they opened at the end of August, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy or health and MDHHS. “We have worked to make these sites as accessible as possible to the communities most in need and encourage residents to take advantage of testing available right in their community.”
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised. Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest through Solv.
Test results can be obtained via phone, email or by logging into the results portal.
