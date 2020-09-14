Michigan Reports 1,088 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,088 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Monday.

Former Catholic School Teacher Charged For Sexually Assaulting MinorsA former Catholic school teacher has been charged with multiple felonies for sexually assaulting minors.

New Free COVID-19 Testing Site Open In DetroitThe testing site will be offering saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people.

Police: Novi Man Arrested For Aggravated Possession Of Child Sexually Abusive MaterialA Novi man has been arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, according to Michigan State Police.

Aerial Treatment To Combat Deadly Mosquito-Borne Disease In Oakland County Planned For Sept. 16Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases.

Henry Ford Health System: More Than 29,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 924 Tested Positive Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.