(CBS DETROIT) – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter as a juvenile after the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Oak Park.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Saratoga near 9 Mile and Rosewood.
Oak Park police say the 12-year-old boy, who has been identified as LaDamien Williams, was at his father’s girlfriend’s home with her 15-year-old son.
It’s reported the two were playing with a gun when the 15-year-old shot Williams by accident inside the home, investigators say. The 12-year-old boy died at a local hospital.
Williams was a 7th grader at Parcells Middle School, where Principal Dan Hartley says there will be grief counseling for middle schoolers.
“We send our deepest condolences and sympathy to our students, families, and staff as we grieve the death of LaDamien. The GPPSS Crisis Team has a link to a student support Zoom Meeting for all students and families. If you or your student needs someone to talk with in light of yesterday’s tragedy, student support is available within this virtual support room from 9am until 1pm. Even though we are learning remotely, our crisis staff including counselors and mental health staff, will be available to work with students and families. Here are some age-appropriate resources related to grief, violence and loss for your conversation at home as you see fit,” said Hartley.
The 15-year-old’s has not been released.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.