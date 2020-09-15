  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A Dearborn catholic church is apologizing after an Associate Pastor compares Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters to Al-Qaida.

The pastor of Divine Child issued a statement — saying he was deeply sorry that the homily given by Reverend Paul Graney brought forth “anger, confusion and chaos.”

Graney delivered the message the day after the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

