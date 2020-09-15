Rosa Parks' Detroit Home Is On The Road And Being Displayed In ItalyParks lived in the tiny house in Detroit with her brother and his family as she struggled to make a new life for herself in the northern U.S. after receiving death threats following the bus protest.

Lions Cornerback Justin Coleman Put On Injured ReserveDetroit put Coleman on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after injuring his hamstring during a loss to Chicago.

Charges Filed Against 2 Police Officers After State ReviewsTwo Michigan police officers were charged with misconduct in separate incidents involving allegations of excessive force and an illegal search, authorities said Tuesday.

15-Year-Old Charged After Shooting Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy In Oak ParkA 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter as a juvenile after the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Oak Park.

Michigan Reports 571 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 571 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Tuesday.

Chief Craig: Barricaded Gunman Is Also A Suspect In Triple Murder From JuneDetroit Police Chief James Craig says a barricaded gunman in Detroit is a suspect in a triple homicide investigation.