(CBS DETROIT) – A controversial display of exercising the second amendment is prompting another intense discussion after the Michigan Capitol Commission voted down two proposals to ban guns inside the state capitol building.

“It is not a matter of if something happens, if violence happens in this building it is a matter of when,” said Rep. Sara Anthony, (D) District 68, Lansing.

Back in April protesters openly carried guns to the state capitol leaving some lawmakers fearful.

Rep. Anthony expressed those fears to the commission Monday.

“But when those white supremacists come into this building, they are targeting people who look like representative carter and I. We are terrified,” she said.

Michigan’s 11 Congressional District Republican Committee Chair Meshawn Maddock says although she understands Rep. Anthony’s position, she’s standing with the capitol commission.

“And you know I do wanna say that it did move me and I don’t have a lack of sympathy for her feelings. I think that part of our biggest problem is really a lack of education,” said Maddock.

Maddock says bearing arms at the capitol is a symbolic gesture that shows the people are in control not the government.

“The people that are trying to take this away from our capitol right now are cowardly republicans and, I hate to say it, but gun-grabbing democrats and I don’t think they are using fear to make these decisions. I think they’re trying to make a power play and I don’t agree with that at all. I’m happy with the decision they made,” said Maddock.

The commission plans to meet with the House Speaker and Senate Majority Leader to discuss ways to address the issue.

Gun advocates are expected to return to the capitol Thursday for a second amendment rally.

