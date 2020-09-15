Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is reporting at least 11 K-12 schools with Covid-19 outbreaks.
Including districts in Alma, Auburn Hills, Birmingham and Saginaw.
None were reported in Metro Detroit.
Five outbreaks are considered new and six are ongoing.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will report the names of schools and the number of cases online every Monday.
