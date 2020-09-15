Menu
Dr. Phil Exclusive: ‘Mother God’s’ Followers and Alleged Victims Face Off
Amy says she is “Mother God” and can heal the world with her group, Love Has Won. Her sister Chelsea does not think Amy is a deity, but alleges that she is a brainwashed “cult leader” who abandoned her family years ago and is putting other people’s lives at risk.
34 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Michigan Senate OKs More Time To Process Absentee Ballots
Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved Tuesday by the state Senate.
Stepdad Shoots, Kills 11-Year-Old Boy During Deer Hunt
An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed while deer hunting with his stepfather in St. Clair County.
Board Delays Final Decision On Gun Ban At Michigan Capitol
A board that oversees Michigan's Capitol building on Monday put off making a final decision about whether to ban guns there, more than four months after armed protesters opposed to the governor's coronavirus shutdowns entered the building.
Michigan Man Who Twice Sold Trump-Maples Ring Pleads In Diamond Scam
A Birmingham, Michigan jewelry buyer, auctioneer and appraiser who twice auctioned an engagement ring presented by Donald Trump to second wife Marla Maples has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a multi-million dollar diamond-buying scheme.
Lawmakers, Whitmer Reach Budget Framework With No K-12 Cuts
Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a budget framework Monday, saying there will be no cuts to K-12 schools or municipalities despite the coronavirus pandemic's effect on tax revenues.
University Of Michigan Strike: Graduate Employees Vote To Continue Strike For 5 Days
Graduate employees at the University of Michigan will continue to strike.
First Forecast Weather September 15, 2020 (Today)
A little warmer with more sunshine today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 14, 2020 (Tonight)
Cold temps overnight.
22 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Dillon Out To Bust The Brackets
Austin Dillon was written off as a championship contender before NASCAR's playoffs even began and he knew no one expected him to go far. Undeterred, he vowed to show he has taken a huge step in his career.
Lions, Fourth-Quarter Woes Costly Again In Loss To Bears
Matt Patricia's tenure in Detroit has been marked by fourth-quarter collapses.
Keselowski Dominates At Richmond
Brad Keselowski entered NASCAR's playoffs certain he has as good a chance at the Cup championship as favorites Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
Another Collapse Costs Lions
If the Detroit Lions' first game was any indication, their "Dagger Time" mantra could use some sharpening.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Did Biden Just Let The "E-Ray" Out Of The Bag About A New Electric Corvette?
In a recent campaign stop in Warren, it appears Joe Biden may have released details about GM's new electric Corvette that appears to be in the works.
General Motors Invests $2B Investment In Electric Vehicles
General Motors is jumping further into the world of electric vehicles with a two-billion-dollar investment into Nikola.
