By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed while deer hunting with his stepfather in St. Clair County.

It happened Sunday night, when the stepfather allegedly mistook the boy for a deer.

Police say the 11-year-old boy’s mother also shot herself in the hand while trying to unload a gun.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The step father is in police custody and the case is being reviewed by the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office.

