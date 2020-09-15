  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is heading to court to try and block graduate instructors from striking.

In a video posted online, U-M President Mark Schlessel says the strike has caused a disruption to education for undergraduate students.

He’s seeking a restraining order and injunction, but says negotiations with the graduate employees’ organization is still ongoing.

Instructors have been on strike over working conditions and returning to class during the pandemic.

