(CBS DETROIT) – I-94 in Metro Detroit will be closed due to bridge and road work this weekend.
Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be setting bridge beams on the East Grand Boulevard overpass and continue road resurfacing that will require closing westbound I-94 from I-696 to I-75 this weekend.
The closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. All lanes of westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound I-696, southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), westbound Gratiot connector and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-696/11 Mile Road to Chene Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Elsewhere in Detroit, eastbound I-94 will have only one lane open from Trumbull Street to I-75 for ongoing work at the Second Avenue bridge. The left lane of eastbound I-94 will remain closed from I-75 to East Grand Boulevard.
The lane closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday.
