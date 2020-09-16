Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Some good news for the airline industry and Delta employees.
The air carrier says it will likely be able to bypass involuntary furloughs for flight attendants and frontline ground workers on Oct. 1.
Delta’s CEO says the furloughs can be avoided despite an ongoing drop in travel because many employees took buyouts or unpaid leave.
Pilots are still expected to see furloughs.
