  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Some good news for the airline industry and Delta employees.

The air carrier says it will likely be able to bypass involuntary furloughs for flight attendants and frontline ground workers on Oct. 1.

Delta’s CEO says the furloughs can be avoided despite an ongoing drop in travel because many employees took buyouts or unpaid leave.

Pilots are still expected to see furloughs.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply