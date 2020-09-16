Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – An emergency stay-at-home ordered has also been issued for Grand Valley State University Students.
The order applies to all students living in Allendale Township.
Students can stay in their on or off campus residence.
The university has seen at least 600 cases of Covid-19 since it resumed classes, doing a hybrid of in person and online courses.
The order expires Oct. 1.
