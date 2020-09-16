Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – If you thought electric cars were the future, well now try ‘flying’ cars.
General Motors confirms its looking into the possibility of air taxis as part of its mission for zero crashes, emissions and congestion plan.
Companies like Uber have already advertised the use of air taxis.
For GM this could mean manufacturing the air taxis itself or partnering with another company.
