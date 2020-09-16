(CBS DETROIT) – Bridge work will close Ford and Miller Road in Dearborn on Thursday.
Beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, eastbound Ford Road will have one lane open from Oakman Boulevard to Wyoming Avenue to begin bridge work.
Then starting 9 a.m. Monday, eastbound Ford Road will be closed from Oakman Boulevard to Wyoming Avenue for approximately two weeks for structural bridge work needed due to multiple high-load bridge hits.
The closure will allow for the removal and repair of steel bridge beams on the Miller Road bridge over Ford Road. Miller Road will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Warren Avenue for approximately one week; westbound Ford Road will remain open during the closure.
DETOUR:
Eastbound Ford Road traffic will be detoured via southbound Oakman Boulevard to eastbound Michigan Avenue, then northbound Wyoming Street back to eastbound Ford Road.
Northbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured via eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Wyoming Street, then westbound Ford Road back to northbound Miller Road.
Southbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound Ford Road, then southbound Wyoming Street to westbound Michigan Avenue and back to southbound Miller Road.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.