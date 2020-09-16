Official Defends Handling Of Virus In Michigan Nursing HomesA top health official on Wednesday defended Michigan's handling of nursing home residents infected with the deadly coronavirus, contending its performance has been “strong” compared to other states and again dismissing Republicans' call for facilities that house only COVID-19 patients.

Ford Road And Miller Road Closing In Dearborn For Bridge Work ThursdayBeginning 7 a.m. Thursday, eastbound Ford Road will have one lane open from Oakman Boulevard to Wyoming Avenue to begin bridge work.

Bridge, Road Work To Close Westbound I-94 This Weekend In Metro DetroitThe closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. All lanes of westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Election Clerks: VP Mike Pence Is Missing From Some Michigan BallotsLocal election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump's Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president.

Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit's West SideThe Detroit Police Department is looking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

Amazon To Hire At Least 3,000 Workers In Michigan Due To Online SurgeAmazon says the push is due to a surge in online sales.