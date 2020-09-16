Comments (3)
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 680 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 113,863 and 6,623 deaths as of Sept. 16.
In the state as of Sept. 11, there has been a total of 85,513 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?