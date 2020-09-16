Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is looking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Aug. 15, at 3:20 a.m., in the area of Livernois and Warren Ave.
Police say a 51-year old man was at the location when an unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots. The 51-year-old man and multiple vehicles and people fled the area.
First responders pronounced the man dead. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
