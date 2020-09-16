CBS Detroit – The University of Michigan faculty senate held a vote today concerning the leadership of President Mark Schlissel. According to the Detroit Free Press, the vote to declare no-confidence in Mark Schlissel’s leadership came about in the wake of hiring provost Martin Philbert (who used his position to sexually harrass graduate students and employees), and for Schlissel’s decisions regarding COVID-19.

Which many are questioning the decision to open the campus up this fall, graduate students and student residence hall workers are on strike, and football players and coaches, which include Jim Harbaugh, are questioning Schlissel’s decision to vote for suspending the Big Ten season.

While today’s vote for no-confidence is a symbolic one, it speaks volumes of the turmoil among staff at the University of Michigan. As the vote was 957 in favor and 953 against, with 184 abstentions. UofM’s faculty senate rules dictate there must be a majority over 50% to pass. The abstention votes are the only thing that prevented the no-confidence vote.

2020 and Coronavirus Pandemic hasn’t been good for the University of Michigan. As on a whole the entire organization that includes its many campuses and Michigan Medicine, it was reported in April that Schlissel expected losses this year of $400 million to $1 billion dollars. He has had to cut expenses, salaries, and lay off and/or furlough staff.

In light of today’s vote, Schlissel and his staff acknowledge there needs to be greater communication at UofM. In a report by the Free Press, Spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald said in a statement, “As you may know, Faculty Senate votes are advisory in nature. President Schlissel already has committed to increasing his engagement with the faculty across all of our 19 schools and colleges.

In a report by The University Record, Schlissel and Provost Susan M. Collins said in an online townhall that they plan “to restore trust and transparency moving forward.” They acknowledged how the university has handled the hybrid fall semester with COVID-19 and matters relating to racial injustice. With Provost Collins saying they plan to restore trust with the campus community, with examing campus policing, making UofM’s Public Safety Division a national model.

According the University Record, Schlissel said in the online townhall, “I’m looking or groping for ways to rebuild the trust so we can tap into our unanimity of purpose and really take the institution forward through this generational challenge,” Schlissel said during the town hall. “For me it’s an issue of trying to find ways to be more engaged with the faculty, more communicative, involve more faculty, get a broader array of input and have them know me and my thinking better.”

Along with people questioning Schlissel’s decisions during the pandemic, and the strikes takig place, students are also upset about the conditions of quarrantine housing and a cancelled plan that would send armed police officers to off-campus housing to enforce the university’s no-partying policy.

The Board of Regents, whom President Schlissel reports to, will meet in a public session Thursday.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the Detroit Free Press and The Univeristy Record contributed to this report.