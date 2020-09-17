(CBS DETROIT) – A 2-month-old is believed to be Michigan’s youngest victim of Covid-19.
The news of the 2-month-old was made during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press conference on the state’s response to Covid-19 by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“Children are not spared from this disease. My condolences go out to their parents and family,” said Khaldun.
Additional details, such as the baby’s gender, hometown, whether the infant was treated at a hospital or had other health conditions that may have contributed to the death, were not disclosed, according to the Detroit Free Press.
A spokesperson for the MDHHS says the death of the 2-month-old, “is a sad reminder that children are not immune from COVID-19.”
As of Wednesday, Michigan reported 113,863 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 6,623 deaths Wednesday.
In April, 5-year-old Skylar Herbert of Detroit died from Covid-19.
“Michigan is fortunate to have had only one death of a child under age 1,” an MDHHS spokesperson said. However, he could not say how many children overall have died of COVID-19 in Michigan according to the Detroit Free Press.
