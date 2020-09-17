(CBS DETROIT) – A helping hand is just a call away for residents having a hard time on Detroit’s east side.

A woman is giving back to the neighborhood she grew up in by connecting residents in the 48214 zip code with resources.

Edythe Ford is leading an initiative called “48214 Cares” by stepping in to assist neighbors with goods and services.

Volunteers are available for errand runs, groceries, utility assistance, home repairs and tax aid.

Ford says the mission is to help the community thrive by inspiring neighbors to help neighbors.

“Do not sit home and be depressed. Do not think you are by yourself. Do not let your lights get cut off, don’t be hungry, you need help tutoring your kids at home? We have tutoring. You need your kids to run around and get that energy off? We have safe distancing sports. We have a lot of neighbors that are out here that want to help you,” said Ford.

You can stop by the 48214 Cares Community Center at 7900 Mack Avenue.

For more information call 313-482-9449 for assistance.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed