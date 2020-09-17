(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking incident on the city’s west side.
It happened July 15 at 6:10 p.m., in the 15800 block of Tireman.
Police say a 25-year old man met up with the suspect about selling his 2013 black Ford Fusion.
While the suspect was sitting in the vehicle’s driver seat, he started the vehicle and attempted to drive away. The 25-year-old man attempted to open the driver’s side door, but the suspect produced a knife and allegedly pointed it at him.
The 25-year-old man let go of the door, and the suspect fled in the vehicle eastbound on Tireman.
No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered on Monday, July 27, 2020.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 18-years-old with short curly hair, between 5`5″ and 5`8″, and slim build. He was seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, black shorts and a white face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
