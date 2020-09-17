(CBS DETROIT) – In person classes here at Novi High School just started a little over a week ago, but now the remainder of this week will be virtual only, due to five students testing positive for Covid-19.

Students were not permitted entry to Novi High School Thursday, after the school shut down their in-person instruction.

“We have five students at Novi High School who have tested positive for Covid-19,” said Novi School District Superintendent Steve Matthews.

Matthews says due to those positive cases, the school was forced to shut down Thursday and Friday. The district has not confirmed the ages of the students, but believes they are all seniors.

Matthews says, chances are the students contracted the virus outside of school.

“We have a wide variety of safety protocols in place and we think that those are helping to keep our students safe, but we can’t control what they do outside of school, you know riding together in cars,” he said.

The Oakland County Health Department is investigating whether or not the cases are related, as well doing contact tracing for possible exposure.

As an added precaution all sporting events including practices have been suspended through Sunday at the school.

In-person classes are expected to resume on Monday. Matthews encourages everyone to do their part in staying safe against the virus.

“It’s a combination of what we can do in school and what we are asking parents to do out of school as well,” he said.

The superintendent says those five students that tested positive will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks before returning to school.

