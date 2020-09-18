DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Henry Ford Hospital employee, John King, received a new ride today.

King said, “It’s a very kind act in today’s time.”

This was part of a group effort with B4E Detroit, Henry Ford Health, and Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson.

Benson said, “Since so many of our Detroit employees who are essential workers don’t have access to reliable transportation, we wanted to make sure that they had another reliable alternate way to get too and from work safely.”

Councilman Benson says providing these free bikes to essential workers not only protects them from possible exposure to COVID-19 by using public transportation.

It also provides them with a healthy, active lifestyle.

Benson said, “This is a great way, ride to work, ride to the store.”

In all 40 essential workers, from grocery store employees to healthcare providers, have received the free bikes. Today 22 bikes were given away to henry ford employees, like John, who says this is a blessing that’s right on time.

King said, “I use to keep my bike in my van, so I did that for quite a few months until the van was stolen, with the bike in it.”

John says now he won’t have to worry about getting to work.

Not only do the recipients get a brand new sturdy bike, but they also get some essential accessories to go along.

King said, “My cup runneth over; it’s a true blessing today.”

