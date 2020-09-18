  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said Thursday her requirement that athletes wear masks applies to Big Ten football in Michigan, but a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 17: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the virtual convention on August 17, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Her office said it will talk to the conference about the mandate, which covers organized sports in which athletes cannot keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments.” The state measure exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, reversing a decision to push fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor’s order covers both training and competition.

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Mark Totten, Whitmer’s chief legal counsel, said pro athletes do not face the mask requirement because of their sports’ “very rigorous protocols.”

Asked if the order could be revised before Big Ten football starts, he told The Associated Press: “This development just came yesterday from the Big Ten. I think we’re certainly open to having conversations.”

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown later said the state reached out to the conference “to discuss further as it may be fitting to treat the Big Ten more like professional sports — as they are very stringent and there are clear rules and guidance in place.”

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 16: Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for a first down late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 44-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Big Ten is banking on daily testing to mitigate the risk of outbreaks. The Big Ten will begin daily antigen testing of all fall sports athletes, coaches and staff Sept. 30.

University of Michigan athletics spokesman Dave Ablauf said the Wolverines have been following the order.

“We have players that wear both face shields, the upper and new lower shield, as well as masks/neck gators during practice,” he said. “All of our coaches, staff and practice personnel wear masks/gators during practice.”

 

