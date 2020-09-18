Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the pandemic continues its grip in Michigan with young people impacted in greater numbers, DTE Executive Chairman Gerry Anderson talked about the “Rona4Real”campaign now blanketing the state to help educate people about avoiding the Coronavirus on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

Anderson, Co-Chair of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council, which is advising the Whitmer administration on keeping the state’s economy and people healthy, discussed the campaign now airing on TV, radio, digital, and billboards with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.

With Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University both ordering quarantines for its students amid major Covid-19 outbreaks, Anderson talked how the “Rona4Real” campaign is also helping to reach young folks. With the flu season still ahead, he reinforced the importance of face masks, social distancing and washing hands.

Anderson also discussed the U.S. Census which is winding down with forms due by the end of September. People are required by law every 10 years to fill out a form – which literally takes a few minutes. That information is used by the federal government to distribute federal funds to states and decide political representation.

Then, U.S. Sen Gary Peters, who is facing re-election against Republican Challenger John James in a race, appeared with Cain and talked about the pandemic and its impact on Michigan. He talked about Trump adminstration’s response.

He also discussed the impact of the Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden presidential contest on his race and how he thought voters would respond. He talked about the money chase both he and John James have been on in this multi- million dollar contest which has gained national attention. Polls show the race tightening.

Peters also mentioned what he heard from Michiganders during his recent motorcycle tour across the state which he has done the past five years.

