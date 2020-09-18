Michigan Reports 695 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 829 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 9 deaths Thursday.

Novi High School Resumes In-Person Classes Monday After Eight Students Contracted COVID-19High School students return to their hybrid classes on Monday after eight students at Novi High School students contracted the coronavirus.

Michigan Matters: Gerry Anderson On Battling The Pandemic; Sen. Gary Peters On Post Office, Early Voting, His RaceDTE Executive Chairman Gerry Anderson talks about the “Rona4Real”campaign now blanketing the state to help educate people about avoiding the Coronavirus and Senator Gary Peters talks re-election against Republican Challenger John James and pandemic on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

United Airlines Is Expanding Cleaning Services On Its FlightsIt plans to extend that practice to its entire mainline and express fleets by the end of the year.

U.S. Labor Department: 17,392 Unemployment Claims Were Filed In Michigan Last WeekIn Michigan roughly 17,000 claims were filed last week.

Detroit Country Day School Moves To Virtual Learning After 'A Number Of Positive COVID-19 Cases' All athletics competitions and practices will be canceled until further notice and classes will be moved to a remote learning platform starting Monday.