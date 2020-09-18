Novi, MI (CBS Detroit) – High School students return to their hybrid classes on Monday after eight students at Novi High School students contracted the coronavirus.
Representatives from Novi High School said the Oakland County Health Department completed their investigation on six of the eight students and felt it was safe for students can return to school on Monday.
The school felt that the other students were safe due to the social distancing, masks, and cleaning protocols put in by the district.
Dr. Steve Matthews, Superintendent of Novi Community School District said, “We have had nine days of school, overall I believe that things have gone well. Working together we will continue to ensure that all students receive a high-quality educational experience this year.