MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,536 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 19. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 768 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 117,406 and 6,665 deaths as of Sept. 21.
In the state as of Sept. 18, there has been a total of 90,216 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?