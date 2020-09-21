(CBS DETROIT) – A man was pepper sprayed by Michigan State Police after trying to speed away from a traffic stop.
It happened on Davison at Oakland at 1:40 a.m. when troopers tried to make a traffic stop for the driver not wearing a seatbelt.
Police checked the plate and found the vehicle was stolen.
The driver was compliant and provided troopers with his license but when asked to exit the vehicle, the driver attempted to put the vehicle in drive.
Troopers placed the vehicle back in park and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Police say the driver then reached between his legs when the trooper grabbed the driver’s arms and pulled him from the car.
The driver continued to resist and pepper spray was used.
Troopers located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat after he was arrested.
