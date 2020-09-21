Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 42-year-old man is in custody after a woman was found dead in Harper Woods.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday near Kelly and Moross where police say the 37-year-old woman had wounds to her chest and back.
The 42-year-old man turning himself into police shortly after the woman was found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harper Woods Police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
