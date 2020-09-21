(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Sept. 10 at 5:20 p.m. in the 14300 block of Harper.
Police say a 49-year-old store employee saw an unknown man attempting to leave the location with store items in his pockets. The employee attempted to stop the suspect by standing in front of the front door. The suspect then tried to push his way past the employee and a physical struggle ensured.
During the struggle, the suspect brandished a box cutter, resulting in the employee backing away and the suspect leaving the location.
The suspect is described as a Black man, mid to late 40s, 6’0” tall, 215 pounds, light complexion and bald.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes and allegedly armed with a box cutter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
