(CBS DETROIT) – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 63 stores closing by the end of the year including one in Michigan.
This comes as part of a restructuring plan brought on by Covid-19.
Last month, the retailer announced it would eliminate 2,800 jobs.
In Michigan, the Allen Park Bed Bath & Beyond located at 3180 Fairline Drive is on the list to close by the end of the year.
The store closures are an “important step” in its effort “to create a sustainable, durable business,” the company says.
