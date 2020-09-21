  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 63 stores closing by the end of the year including one in Michigan.

This comes as part of a restructuring plan brought on by Covid-19.

Last month, the retailer announced it would eliminate 2,800 jobs.

In Michigan, the Allen Park Bed Bath & Beyond located at 3180 Fairline Drive is on the list to close by the end of the year.

The store closures are an “important step” in its effort “to create a sustainable, durable business,” the company says.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

