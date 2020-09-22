Last Updated 12:30 pm EDT, 9/22/2020
Overview
Stimulus Check Update: Will Americans See More Financial Aid Before The Election?
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,536 new coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths Monday.
Stay At Home
New COVID-19 forecasts show a “fragile balance,” but the potential for a quiet summer in Detroit.
Reopening
Phase 2 of Michigan’s Bottle Recycling to begin in October.
Closures
Kensington Metropark had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive.
Events
Detroit’s North American International Auto Show moves dates to September 2021.
Healthcare Status
Michigan hospital workers are eligible for $500 payments.
Schools
Eastern Michigan University to test campus wastewater for COVID-19.
Local private school’s enrollment increases due to offering in-person instruction.
How To Help
Detroit’s Perrigo Company donates 160,000 toothbrushes to West Michigan nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Transport
Despite pandemic, hiring is still strong within Detroit’s transportation industry.