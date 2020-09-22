Menu
First Forecast Weather September 22, 2020 (Tonight)
Clear skies tonight.
54 minutes ago
VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris Tours Flint Small Businesses Before Detroit Events Tuesday
Harris' trip to Detroit will include a roundtable discussion with Black men in Detroit.
Michigan Reports 504 New Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 504 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.
Police Seek Suspects In Troy Armed Robbery
It happened Monday night at 8:40 p.m. at a Chipotle restaurant located at 3129 Crooks.
Michigan: Election Tools, Deadlines, Dates, Rules, And Links
As of Sept. 22, there’s 41 days left until the Nov. 3 election. Here’s everything you need to know about Michigan’s deadlines, dates and rules.
Driver Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A 'Dukes Of Hazzard' Stunt By Jumping Over Rising Drawbridge
Michigan authorities say a man was arrested after driving his Dodge sedan over a rising drawbridge "Dukes of Hazzard" style.
Michigan Superintendent Fired For George Floyd Post
A controversial Michigan school superintendent was terminated Monday because of remarks he made about George Floyd.
First Forecast Weather September 22, 2020 (Tonight)
Clear skies tonight.
First Forecast Weather September 22, 2020 (Today)
Today is the first day of fall.
13 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3: Injuries Create Opportunities For Mike Davis, Jerick McKinnon
As NFL Week 3 approaches, fantasy football owners must be concerned with injuries to key players, but injuries create opportunities.
NASCAR's Silly Season Will Change The Landscape
There were two early warning signs that NASCAR was heading into its most unpredictable "silly season" in decades.
Matt Patricia Backed By His Players
The Matt Patricia-led Detroit Lions lost another double-digit lead and an 11th straight game, putting even more pressure on an embattled coach.
Chastain Snags Ganassi Cup Ride
Ross Chastain snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats on Monday in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit's North American International Auto Show Changes Dates To Sept. 2021
Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show's June dates.
Ford To Add 300 Jobs At New Dearborn Plant, Build Electric Truck
Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
Drew’s News: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tribute
September 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Drew's News
,
RBG
,
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
Drew pauses to reflect on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Drew’s News.
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
