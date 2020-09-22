  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – An Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy will not be charged in the fatal shooting of a stabbing suspect.

Prosecutors say the deputy was justified in using deadly force during a traffic stop after the suspect lunged at the officer with a knife and two screwdrivers.

Back in July police say 43-year-old Sean Ruis stabbed a 77-year-old man at a store over a mask dispute.

The man died after spending one month in the hospital.

